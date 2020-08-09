Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Less is more when it comes to management’

A work style that allows people more autonomy in their work and time to focus without interruption has helped Keelvar function well during the Covid-19 crisis, says founder and chief executive Alan Holland

9th August, 2020
Alan Holland, chief executive of Keelvar: ‘If you do your hiring well, you should have a strong team that requires little interference’

Alan Holland is the founder and chief executive of Keelvar, the Cork-based strategic sourcing software company that recently closed an $18 million Series A funding round. Keelvar employs 30 people in Ireland, Britain, Germany and the US and plans to create 40 new roles over the next two years. A spin-out of University College Cork (UCC), Keelvar manages $90 billion in spend annually for customers including Siemens, BMW, Coca-Cola, Novartis and Logitech.

Pre-Covid-19, I used to go...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Seeing the potential in return-to-work employees

Hiring employees with a broad set of experiences can drive productivity and broaden your organisation’s skillset

Mike Beary | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week?

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Contracting is about to become big business

Contract roles can be an appealing option for both employers and employees, delivering projects with speed and efficiency while offering workers flexibility

Sinéad Doherty | 3 hours ago