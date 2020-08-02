Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Keeping confidentiality at the kitchen table

The amount of activity now performed outside the workplace increases opportunities for sharing sensitive information

2nd August, 2020
A feeling of connection is harder when staff work from home. Picture: Getty

Our new working reality has meant that an unprecedented number of individuals are now conducting all of their work at home. Despite that, some organisations have yet to conduct risk assessments, nor are they in a position to ensure that their employees' laptops and internet connections remain secure.

The potential risk here for employers is that their technological infrastructure could be contaminated, breached or hacked. An additional risk arises where employees working from home unintentionally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 9 hours ago

Staying in contact to maintain company culture

Organisations have to work harder to foster a sense of belonging when staff no longer gather daily under one roof

Jayne Lee | 9 hours ago

‘Listen to the people around you. Just because you are leading the business, doesn’t mean you have to have all the ideas’

Keeping an eye on the future and valuing staff are essential to the success of a business, says Mark Barrett of Harris Automotive Distributors

Mark Barrett | 9 hours ago