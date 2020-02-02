Keeping an open mind helps create better leaders

The human brain has more than 360 known cognitive biases. The split-second judgments that they help us make, often unconsciously, let us conserve energy as we navigate our way through hectic days.

Confirmation bias, for example, describes our tendency to listen more closely to viewpoints that we share. Self-serving bias is our inclination to give ourselves the credit when we have a successful outcome, but blame others when faced with failure.

Then there is anchoring bias....