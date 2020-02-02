Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Keeping an open mind helps create better leaders

A new leadership programme focuses on learning to recognise and challenge cognitive biases so that the mind can be freed up to engage with new ideas

2nd February, 2020
Milo-Arne Wilkinson: hearing different perspectives can reveal your own unconscious biases

The human brain has more than 360 known cognitive biases. The split-second judgments that they help us make, often unconsciously, let us conserve energy as we navigate our way through hectic days.

Confirmation bias, for example, describes our tendency to listen more closely to viewpoints that we share. Self-serving bias is our inclination to give ourselves the credit when we have a successful outcome, but blame others when faced with failure.

Then there is anchoring bias....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Be clear about your goals and take control of your destiny'

It’s important to know your limitations as well as your strengths, according to Emily Pittman of Unilever Ireland

Emily Pittman | 2 hours ago

Employers walk a tightrope if they seek to cut salaries

The recent sight of RTÉ seeking to reduce the wages of its highest-paid presenters is a reminder that contract law can make this a problematic area

Patrick Walshe | 2 hours ago

Movers and shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago