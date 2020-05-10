‘I’ve realised I don’t need to be at every meeting’

Anne O’Dwyer is managing director of corporate restructuring at Duff & Phelps in Ireland. O’Dwyer studied accounting and finance at Dublin City University and trained in the audit department of OSK, before joining RSM Farrell Grant Sparks in 2007 as a senior manager. RSM Farrell Grant Sparks was acquired by Duff & Phelps, the US-headquartered management consulting firm, in 2014. O’Dwyer now co-leads Duff & Phelps in Ireland, overseeing two offices in Dublin and Longford....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team