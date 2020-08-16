Is it time to put compulsory retirement age out to pasture?

Covid-19 may have dominated the workplace agenda in recent months, but employers in Ireland can’t lose sight of the other issues arising in the course of the employer-employee relationship.
Of these, one of the most challenging is retirement age. We are seeing an increasing number of cases being taken in the courts and the Workplace Relations Commission on this subject.
For many years, a retirement age of 65 was largely uncontroversial in Ireland....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team