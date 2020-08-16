Sunday August 16, 2020
Is it time to put compulsory retirement age out to pasture?

As life expectancy rises, more people are choosing to work beyond 65 – which brings with it implications for business and workers alike

16th August, 2020
Valerie Cox: the former RTÉ reporter won a case against the broadcaster after arguing that she was no longer receiving work because of her age

Covid-19 may have dominated the workplace agenda in recent months, but employers in Ireland can’t lose sight of the other issues arising in the course of the employer-employee relationship.

Of these, one of the most challenging is retirement age. We are seeing an increasing number of cases being taken in the courts and the Workplace Relations Commission on this subject.

For many years, a retirement age of 65 was largely uncontroversial in Ireland....

