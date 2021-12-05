Interview with John Hoade, wine specialist: ‘Earning somebody’s trust, keeping it and having integrity are vital when it comes to maintaining a good impression’

John Hoade is a wine specialist at Barnhill Stores in Dalkey, south Co Dublin. He has worked as a wine specialist at Avoca and as manager and sommelier in Beaufield Mews restaurant, and ran the Grape Escape in Lucan, west Dublin

For the most part, people who work in the wine industry are not driven by the same goals and aspirations as other people are. There’s a real grá, a...