Sunday November 15, 2020
Insight: How to make a portfolio career work for you

The changes brought about by Covid-19 have led many people to re-evaluate their work choices. For some, developing a diverse portfolio career can provide more variety and satisfaction

15th November, 2020
Sinead Kieran is a career strategist, development coach and founder of Coaching by SMK

Has your career stalled due to Covid-19? Has the period of reflection during lockdown caused you to reconsider your career and wider life choices? If so, you’re certainly not alone.

In my coaching practice, I’ve found a significant increase in the number of clients coming to me for advice on how to progress and often pivot their careers.

The pandemic has accelerated many labour market trends that had already been in...

