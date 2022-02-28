Subscribe Today
Ibec claims costs of new remote work bill will be ‘prohibitive’ for many employers

Business lobby group says the government should introduce guidance rather than legislation on the issue

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th February, 2022
Ibec said the remote work bill would ‘lead to absurd situations' where businesses like cafes will be forced to have a remote work policy even though they will always need staff on-site. Picture: Getty

The state’s new remote working bill will make life harder for employers and should be watered down to a code of practice guide rather than a statutory requirement, Ibec will tell politicians tomorrow.

The business lobby group will claim proposed legislation around remote working will place added financial and administrative pressure on employers at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on enterprise, trade and employment tomorrow.

In written remarks circulated to members in...

