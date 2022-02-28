Ibec claims costs of new remote work bill will be ‘prohibitive’ for many employers
Business lobby group says the government should introduce guidance rather than legislation on the issue
The state’s new remote working bill will make life harder for employers and should be watered down to a code of practice guide rather than a statutory requirement, Ibec will tell politicians tomorrow.
The business lobby group will claim proposed legislation around remote working will place added financial and administrative pressure on employers at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee on enterprise, trade and employment tomorrow.
In written remarks circulated to members in...
