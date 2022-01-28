Subscribe Today
This Working Life

Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws

The Tánaiste’s legislation on working from home has been criticised for being too pro-employer, but there are also legitimate concerns about its impact on businesses

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
28th January, 2022
Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws
Back to the morning commute? The feedback on working from home is split, depending on who you talk to. Picture: Bloomberg

Last week, the authorities in Britain removed the vast majority of its remaining coronavirus restrictions, such as they were, compared to many other European countries who were in stricter lockdown in December.

One of the few measures the country had put in place was an order to employers that staff should work from home, amid the Omicron wave of Covid-19. That lifted last week, and immediately a number of large companies, including JP Morgan, Citi,...

