Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws
The Tánaiste’s legislation on working from home has been criticised for being too pro-employer, but there are also legitimate concerns about its impact on businesses
Last week, the authorities in Britain removed the vast majority of its remaining coronavirus restrictions, such as they were, compared to many other European countries who were in stricter lockdown in December.
One of the few measures the country had put in place was an order to employers that staff should work from home, amid the Omicron wave of Covid-19. That lifted last week, and immediately a number of large companies, including JP Morgan, Citi,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Triona Fortune, managing director of Fortune Quality Accreditation Services
Education is the best way to invest in yourself and improve your skillset, and it leads to greater career opportunities, says Triona Fortune
Dan O’Brien: A better work-life balance is a pandemic change that is here to stay
The government should resist its statist instincts and let workers and employers sort out the new normal in the workplace for themselves as research finds a majority do not want to go back to old office hours
This Working Life: How to be quietly successful in the workplace
Introverts may not try to attract attention to themselves, but often they are the colleagues who can encourage creativity, team building and a better-functioning organisation
How to deal with the dilemma of an employee double-jobbing
Most employers would be unhappy with a member of staff taking on extra work elsewhere if it interfered with their core working hours, however, it is important to be sure of the employee’s contractual obligations before acting