‘I turn up to work every day as my authentic self. I didn’t always do that’

Julie Ennis is chief executive of corporate services for Sodexo in Ireland and Britain, a role she began this month. Sodexo provides food and facilities management services to private- and public-sector organisations in industry, education, financial services and healthcare. The company is headquartered in France and entered the Irish market in the 1990s. It acquired Comfort Keepers Ireland in 2015 and employs 3,700 people.
I used to teach modern and classical ballet, and the discipline,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team