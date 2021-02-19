How to work: Why employees on Covid-related payments are being hit with a tax bill
Workers who were part of the temporary wage supplement scheme or received the PUP are liable to repay tax, but Revenue is at least trying to make it easier to address underpayments
Thousands of us will have received an unpleasant new year’s surprise from Revenue – a tax demand based on money paid as part of the state schemes introduced to support wages and salaries during the pandemic.
Since March last year, a large chunk of the workforce has participated in the temporary wage supplement scheme (TWSS) or availed of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) introduced by the government to help businesses navigate the effects...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to work: Preparation is key to standing out at job interviews
It doesn’t matter how impressive your CV is if you can’t back it up at interview stage. Here are some tips on how to make sure you impress
How to manage: Decentralisation has finally arrived via working from home
A necessity has become a movement as more firms realise they can retain top people by giving them the chance to live and work wherever they feel at home
How I work: ‘Stay curious – that, more than anything, will cultivate creativity and innovation’
Gillian Keating, solicitor and co-founder of I Wish, talks about the crucial role of collaboration in innovation – and how the true nature of leadership is in helping others to lead
How to manage: Can I ask if my employee has had the vaccine?
This and other thorny questions are answered here, in preparation for vaccines to be rolled out in the coming months