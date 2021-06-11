How to work: The pandemic has shrunk our networks, but it’s time to rebuild them
Over the past year, our focus has shifted towards a smaller number of close relationships, but research shows people with strong and diverse networks are happier, live longer and earn more money
As we exit gingerly from the pandemic, there has been little talk of the collateral damage that has been caused by a dramatic shrinkage in our networks. Social Chemistry, the recent book by Marissa King, a Yale University professor, starkly lays out the price that has been paid over the last 16 months.
But there is a twist. Her research found that men’s networks have decreased by 30 per, cent whereas women’s networks haven’t decreased at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Campaign group to launch business supports for companies to trial shorter working weeks
Four Day Week Ireland wants to build on the more flexible working practices introduced during the pandemic
Employing virtual methods to get ahead in recruitment
Avril Clare, who set up her own recruitment agency during the pandemic, believes that virtual innovation is the way forward for the recruitment industry
How to manage: Rising to the challenge of creating an inclusive workplace
Elevate, an initiative by Business in the Community, seeks to encourage companies to make a difference in society by actively promoting and encouraging diversity in the workplace
How I Work: Paudi Reidy
The key to succeeding in the construction industry is to listen to clients’ needs every step of the way, according to the chief executive of LPI Group