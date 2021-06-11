How to work: The pandemic has shrunk our networks, but it’s time to rebuild them

As we exit gingerly from the pandemic, there has been little talk of the collateral damage that has been caused by a dramatic shrinkage in our networks. Social Chemistry, the recent book by Marissa King, a Yale University professor, starkly lays out the price that has been paid over the last 16 months.

But there is a twist. Her research found that men’s networks have decreased by 30 per, cent whereas women’s networks haven’t decreased at...