How to work: The importance of a strong whistleblower policy
Protected disclosures can be a complex area for employers to navigate, but having a clear and considered policy will put you in a stronger position when dealing with a complaint or claim
Recent reported cases have highlighted the challenges employers face in dealing with protected disclosures. Since the introduction of the Protected Disclosures Act in 2014, dedicated policies on the issue of whistleblowing policies have become commonplace in Irish workplaces.
There can be confusion, however, as to what precisely the act requires and how far employers must go. Cases are starting to develop before the courts that are clarifying these principles.
Broadly speaking, there is a three-stage test...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
This Working Life: Resisting change on gender balance isn’t an option
We need a new approach to how we reward our best employees and promote talent
How I work: ‘Making a good impression is the easy part. The bigger challenge is backing that up with what you can deliver’
Nothing could have prepared Michael McCambridge for the task of taking over the family company after the sudden death of his parents and he had to learn his management skills fast
Movers and Shakers
Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week
How I work: ‘I’m a firm believer in recruiting for attitude over experience’
You can teach people almost anything, says Sinéad D’Arcy, head of Jameson’s graduate programme – but when it comes to the right attitude, they either have it or they don’t