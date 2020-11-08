How to work: The eight tips you need to know to ace your online job interview

Job interviews have moved online this year, but while a little different to their in-person equivalent, they need not be a source of any undue apprehension for applicants.
If you are preparing to interview for a new role online and you’re a bit nervous about what to expect, here are eight tips to help you do well.
1. Prepare
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team