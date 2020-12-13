How to work: Get ready for Revenue’s TWSS compliance checks

Employers who availed of the government’s initial wage subsidy scheme at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic are now being contacted to check they were eligible for it in the first place.

There is no need for employers to be worried or to feel they are being singled out, however. All employers who received payments under the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) are subject to compliance checks by the Revenue Commissioners.

The...