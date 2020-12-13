Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to work: Get ready for Revenue’s TWSS compliance checks

Employers who received payments under the first Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme are subject to checks. There’s no need to panic, but it‘s best to be prepared

Kiera McFeely
13th December, 2020
How to work: Get ready for Revenue’s TWSS compliance checks
Among the information employers will need to have to hand for a TWSS compliance check is a summary of the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on turnover;

Employers who availed of the government’s initial wage subsidy scheme at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic are now being contacted to check they were eligible for it in the first place.

There is no need for employers to be worried or to feel they are being singled out, however. All employers who received payments under the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) are subject to compliance checks by the Revenue Commissioners.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

David Leydon, head of food and agribusiness at Ifac: ‘Digital disruption is part of every sector and more or less every role today’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I make it work: ‘There is no substitute for putting in the effort and the elbow grease’

This Working Life David Leydon 12 hours ago
Ciaran Meehan is the new head of network solutions at Auxilion

Movers and Shakers

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 12 hours ago
You could substitute the traditional staff dinner with a virtual one, sending a hamper with an assortment of treats to employees to be enjoyed over Zoom

How to plan an alternative office Christmas party

This Working Life David Bell 2 days ago
What we really need to address the gender imbalance at the top of many organisations is a new approach to how we reward our best employees and promote talent

This Working Life: Resisting change on gender balance isn’t an option

This Working Life Mark O'Donnell 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1