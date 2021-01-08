Subscribe Today
How to work: Don’t let working from home become living in the office

When working remotely, it can be difficult to have a boundary between your professional and personal life, but there are some steps you can take to create one

Jayne Lee
8th January, 2021
How to work: Don’t let working from home become living in the office
‘Get dressed and wear something that would be appropriate for a meeting. It doesn’t have to be full business attire, but make it something work-appropriate’. Picture: Getty

Hear we are again. New year, new lockdown. I would wager that, for quite a few people this month, finding the motivation to begin 2021 on a productive note may prove challenging.

Finding motivation is not a mystery, however. It often just requires a bit of discipline and, as we get to grips with the prospect of working from home for a while longer, now might be an opportune time to revisit your habits, so you...

