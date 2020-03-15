Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How to motivate employees without raising stress levels

Company leaders must realise that their employees’ mental health is just as important as their physical health and that they need to take steps to create a work environment where employees thrive

15th March, 2020
A total of 51 per cent of professionals surveyed said their stress levels were much higher than five years ago. Picture: Getty

On the surface, it seems like we should be feeling a little less anxiety at work. Over the past five years, most of the world’s economies have ploughed ahead and unemployment has fallen. Lately, wages have grown faster than inflation.

Here in Ireland, the unemployment rate reached a 13-year low of 4.8 per cent in January, while Central Statistics Office figures show wages grew at their fastest rate in more than a decade,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 1 hour ago

Toeing the line when dismissing staff on probation

Employers must tread extremely carefully when terminating a worker’s employment, making sure to do everything by the book

Derek McKay | 1 hour ago

‘I turn up to work every day as my authentic self. I didn’t always do that’

Self-belief is critical – and if you can‘t be yourself where you work, you’re in the wrong place, says Julie Ennis of Sodexo

Julie Ennis | 1 hour ago