Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: What happens if employees want to take foreign holidays?

Since existing legislation does not cover Covid-19 travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine, employers and staff need to work together to address concerns

Alan Hickey
2nd May, 2021
How to manage: What happens if employees want to take foreign holidays?
There is nothing in the law that allows an employer to forbid an employee to travel abroad. Picture: Willie Dillon

Although foreign travel looks set to be heavily regulated this summer, some people in Ireland may still choose to book trips abroad.

What does that mean for their employers, in view of any potential Covid-19 risks any such trips might pose to their workforce?

From an employer’s perspective, the statutory duties under the Organisation of Working Time Act will always dictate their approach to annual leave.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trust and collaboration are key to the success of companies in a new working environment

How to manage: Leaders under the spotlight as they face new challenges in a changing workplace

This Working Life Jenny Smyth 5 hours ago
Alan Keating: ‘I’ve always valued working in organisations where the culture was built on collaboration and teamwork.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘It’s easy to point out the problems, but the key to success is to find solutions’

This Working Life Alan Keating 5 hours ago
The new Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act allows adoptive couples to choose which of them will avail of adoptive leave, regardless of their sex

How to work: Parents to get greater leave entitlements thanks to EU directive

This Working Life Joanne Hyde 1 week ago
Ruairí Conroy: ‘Life is too short to be neither happy nor learning at work.’ Picture: Andrew Downes

How I manage: ‘I try to take people on the journey with me and involve them in decision-making’

This Working Life Ruairí Conroy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1