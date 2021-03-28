Subscribe Today
How to manage: What does Britain’s Uber ruling mean for businesses in gig economy here?

Companies should adopt a cautious approach when engaging independent contractors as the lines often blur between employment and self-employment

Julie Galbraith
28th March, 2021
In a recent case, the High Court held that Domino’s pizza delivery drivers were employees of the company rather than independent contractors

Much has been written about the recent Uber ruling in Britain, but what will it mean for business in Ireland?

The British Supreme Court decided that Uber drivers were “workers” and therefore qualified for national minimum wage, paid annual leave and other workers’ rights. It also found that they were working whenever they were logged into the Uber app and not just when they were driving passengers.

The decision will put further...

