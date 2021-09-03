How to manage: Tech workers are on the move and attracting the top talent requires a smart approach

Some 62 per cent of technology workers said they had never felt more valued than during the pandemic, according to recent research in Britain from CWJobs, the tech recruitment website. Only 29 per cent, however, said they planned to stay in their current position in the next 12 months.

Whatever workers’ reasons for leaving, be it burnout, desire for a new challenge or simply confidence that they can find a better job, some employers are facing a looming...