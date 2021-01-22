How to manage: Taking action over conduct outside work is tricky
Employers should tread very carefully if they are considering sanctioning an employee over an incident that occurred outside the workplace
In the weeks since the US Capitol breach in Washington DC, stories have begun to emerge of some of the participants in the riot losing their jobs as a result of their actions that day.
And while it may seem like a far-away problem for employers in Ireland, this development does raise an interesting question. If an employee breaks the law or is otherwise caught behaving in a less than savoury way outside work, what...
