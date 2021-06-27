Subscribe Today
This Working Life

How to manage: Resolving simmering conflict is important as we return to work

Poor conflict management can affect profits, productivity, employee engagement and talent attraction, but one way to prevent this is by reframing conflict as resolution waiting to be found

William Corless
27th June, 2021
With a return to the workplace on the horizon, there is much tension, anxiety and stress related to unresolved conflict. Picture: Getty Images

Returning to the workplace has some obvious outlays in terms of retro-fitting office space for social distancing and new ways of working, but what often goes unnoticed on the finance balance sheets is the significant costs simmering conflicts can have.

A recent study by the University of Sheffield estimated that workplace conflicts cost British employers £28.5 billion each year. This amounts to just over £1,000 on average for every employee and covers resignation, disciplinary...

