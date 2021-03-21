Subscribe Today
How to manage: Remote working from overseas raises tricky questions for employers

The employment rights of workers and the tax liabilities of employers are just some of the things that might be affected by staff working from abroad during the pandemic

Ailbhe Dennehy
Brian Duffy - avatar

Brian Duffy
21st March, 2021
An employee may be subject to further tax and social security liabilities where they are working remotely in a foreign jurisdiction and become tax-resident

Employers in Ireland whose people have relocated overseas while working remotely may find themselves facing some complex challenges, ranging from new tax and HR issues to employment law.

Do employees working from another country accrue mandatory employment rights in that country, even though their employment is governed by Irish law, for example? And, what are the tax implications for both the employer and employee?

Government restrictions on flights into Ireland, the cancellation of work permit...

