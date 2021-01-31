Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: Remote working does not remove the risk of workplace bullying

Bullying can occur through all forms of communications, including email or video calls, and employers are advised to review their policies to ensure compliance with a new code on the issue

Terence McCrann
David McCauley - avatar

David McCauley
31st January, 2021
How to manage: Remote working does not remove the risk of workplace bullying
Legally speaking, bullying is defined as repeated inappropriate behaviour, either direct or indirect, be it verbal, physical or otherwise

Managing employees remotely is not without its challenges, not least when it comes to the legal risks associated with claims of bullying made by staff.

Although they may not be together physically at present, this does not preclude interpersonal disputes emerging between staff members communicating by phone, email and other remote means.

New guidance on managing workplace bullying was published jointly by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last month....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

has taken up the position of clinical affairs manager at Neuromod Devices

Movers and Shakers: Neuromod Devices appoints new clinical affairs manager

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 6 hours ago
Employers will now have to decide where a role will be carried out before beginning the recruitment process

How to manage: The move to remote working will change hiring practices

This Working Life Brendan Kiely 6 hours ago
Sinead Derham, general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

How I manage: ‘If you get the basics right, everything else tends to fall into place’

This Working Life Sinéad Derham 6 hours ago
Any failure to recognise the potential negative consequences of remote working could undermine the benefits that could otherwise be expected

Analysis: Homeworking legislation needs careful framing for best results

This Working Life Peter O'Dwyer 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1