How to manage: Remote working does not remove the risk of workplace bullying
Bullying can occur through all forms of communications, including email or video calls, and employers are advised to review their policies to ensure compliance with a new code on the issue
Managing employees remotely is not without its challenges, not least when it comes to the legal risks associated with claims of bullying made by staff.
Although they may not be together physically at present, this does not preclude interpersonal disputes emerging between staff members communicating by phone, email and other remote means.
New guidance on managing workplace bullying was published jointly by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last month....
