Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: ‘Rather than thinking about the next job, focus on delivering value and opportunities will follow’

Be straightforward and clear in your approach with your team, as sharing knowledge and information will empower them to meet their goals

Eve Finn
16th September, 2021
How to manage: ‘Rather than thinking about the next job, focus on delivering value and opportunities will follow’
Eve Finn, chief executive of LGIM Europe

In brief:

Eve Finn is chief executive of LGIM (Managers) Europe, part of the Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) group of companies.

In depth:

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Natalie Smith, head of human resources at Stafford Lynch Ltd: ‘The best job interviews are the ones where people research the company and show that they have a willingness to learn.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Knowing that the HR function has a seat at the table shows me how serious a business is about its people strategy’

This Working Life Natalie Smith 4 days ago
In the pandemic age, many workers have grown used to conducting business entirely by video call. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Rethink of office management needed for blended and remote working

This Working Life Roland Hesse 4 days ago
With the Delta variant still posing a huge danger, a full-time return to office life is an unwelcome prospect to the vast majority of workers. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Working from home is here to stay, so let’s adjust to it

This Working Life Patrick Walshe 6 days ago
‘Firms should consider setting inclusion and diversity targets, but should also ensure that if they do so, the figures are properly applied and managed.’ Picture: Getty

How to manage: Diversity is key to a thriving workplace – here’s how to build it

This Working Life Deirdre O’Shaughnessy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1