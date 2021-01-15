How to manage: Put people at the centre of your business strategy

As we find ourselves in 2021, organisations continue to face many challenges either caused or exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, we see more businesses launching or accelerating their digital transformation efforts, which makes sense. Agile businesses that were already on the path to more digitised workflows in 2020 have navigated the unknowns of this year better than most.

Yet in putting the focus solely on technology, many risk bypassing the most essential and valuable aspect...