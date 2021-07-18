How to manage: Prepare your returning staff for a new kind of workplace
Employers bringing staff back to the office need to be aware of issues that may arise as individuals readjust to new routines
Covid-19 has changed us all, as individuals and as a society. As the economy opens and we start to go back to the workplace, we return as different people. We may have faced illness, bereavement, caring challenges or mental health concerns.
Employers will need to be particularly cognisant of this and ensure compassion is evident, as this will be an unsettling time for many employees and leaders. It needs to be clear that your enterprise...
