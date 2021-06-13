How to manage: Organisations must prepare for expansion of whistleblower laws

When Ireland’s first whistleblowing laws were introduced, they were considered wide-ranging in their strength and scope. The Protected Disclosures Act 2014 provides protection for those who raise what they reasonably believe to be wrongdoing in the workplace.

Now the government plans to expand these laws through amendments to the 2014 act, and it recently published a general scheme of the proposed changes.

This is a significant development and indicates that the statutory protection for whistleblowers...