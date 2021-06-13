Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: Organisations must prepare for expansion of whistleblower laws

As the scope of protection and range of obligations extends, employers will need to be proactive and plan ahead for this new regulatory landscape based on principles of transparency and accountability

Terence McCrann
David McCauley - avatar

David McCauley
13th June, 2021
How to manage: Organisations must prepare for expansion of whistleblower laws
‘The bill will provide whistleblowers with access to support and information on their rights and remedies’

When Ireland’s first whistleblowing laws were introduced, they were considered wide-ranging in their strength and scope. The Protected Disclosures Act 2014 provides protection for those who raise what they reasonably believe to be wrongdoing in the workplace.

Now the government plans to expand these laws through amendments to the 2014 act, and it recently published a general scheme of the proposed changes.

This is a significant development and indicates that the statutory protection for whistleblowers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Maura Dineen, tax partner at DLA Piper, did not take a conventional career path for law. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I manage: ‘Ensure that your team members are not afraid to take a different point of view’

This Working Life Maura Dineen 5 hours ago
‘Companies need to play a role in facilitating their employees to become better at networking and helping them with training and support’

How to work: The pandemic has shrunk our networks, but it’s time to rebuild them

This Working Life Kingsley Aikins 1 day ago
Researchers will assess how the shorter work week impacts productivity, wellbeing, job satisfaction, environmental footprint and household division of labour. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Campaign group to launch business supports for companies to trial shorter working weeks

This Working Life Eva Short 4 days ago
The provision of a recorded virtual interview streamlines the process for both parties, and facilitates early and accurate feedback, according to Avril Clare

Employing virtual methods to get ahead in recruitment

This Working Life Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1