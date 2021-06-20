Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: Now is our chance to create a new way of working

While the shift to remote working was sudden, we now have the opportunity to plan, making conscious decisions as to how we will work in the future

Jackie Glynn
20th June, 2021
How to manage: Now is our chance to create a new way of working
Employers will need to offer flexibility in hours and location to hold on to talent in the future. Picture: Getty

Now that reopening is under way, it’s important to recognise that we will not be returning to the way we worked before the pandemic. Instead, we will be creating a new way of working.

We should take the time now to analyse what has worked and what hasn’t during the past 15 months and to identify which skills, processes and tools we should take with us as we return to the physical workplace,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brid O’Connell, chief executive of Guaranteed Irish: ‘I love collaborating at work because that’s when all the exciting stuff happens.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

How I work: ‘If you don’t believe in yourself, how can you expect others to?’

This Working Life Brid O'Connell 6 hours ago
It is important to keep notes and scores of candidates’ applications to ensure transparency in recruitment. Picture: Getty Images

How to manage: Discrimination in recruitment is often unintentional – here’s how to avoid it

This Working Life Sonya Boyce 6 hours ago
Maura Dineen, tax partner at DLA Piper, did not take a conventional career path for law. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I manage: ‘Ensure that your team members are not afraid to take a different point of view’

This Working Life Maura Dineen 1 week ago
‘The bill will provide whistleblowers with access to support and information on their rights and remedies’

How to manage: Organisations must prepare for expansion of whistleblower laws

This Working Life Terence McCrann 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1