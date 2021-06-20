How to manage: Now is our chance to create a new way of working
While the shift to remote working was sudden, we now have the opportunity to plan, making conscious decisions as to how we will work in the future
Now that reopening is under way, it’s important to recognise that we will not be returning to the way we worked before the pandemic. Instead, we will be creating a new way of working.
We should take the time now to analyse what has worked and what hasn’t during the past 15 months and to identify which skills, processes and tools we should take with us as we return to the physical workplace,...
