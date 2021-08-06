Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: New rules on individual accountability for misconduct in financial sector could create better company culture

While the proposed legislation may not result in an increase in enforcement action, it is likely to focus the minds of senior executives on the implications of their actions

Ciarán Walker
6th August, 2021
How to manage: New rules on individual accountability for misconduct in financial sector could create better company culture
Industry feedback from Britain and Australia, where a broadly similar regime was introduced in 2018, suggests that Ireland’s new system is likely to have a positive effect in terms of individual responsibility and improving overall governance

Last month, Paschal Donohoe announced the publication of the heads of the long-awaited Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill. Its aim is to significantly enhance individual accountability in financial services in Ireland and to “drive a culture of positive behaviour” among those who work in them.

The Minister for Finance said the proposed legislation was “part of the ongoing work to restore trust in these institutions”, and he had a point. The relative...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Employers and employees should familiarise themselves with these significant changes to the adjudication of workplace disputes and, where possible, seek to resolve disputes by mediation. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Supreme Court decision to have significant impact on workplace dispute cases

This Working Life Terence McCrann 5 days ago
A more complex and mature view of diversity and inclusion is not about political correctness – it is about doing better business. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Diversity is about more than padding a board with people who look different

This Working Life Kevin Light 5 days ago
Padraic Mulligan, vice-president of engineering at Payslip: ‘You can never over-communicate.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘A key trait which sets professionals apart is the embracing of lifelong learning’

This Working Life Padraic Mulligan 1 week ago
Moninne Griffith, chief executive of BeLonG To, is a big believer in continuous professional development and coaching. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘We cannot treat the people we work with as resources’

This Working Life Moninne Griffith 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1