This Working Life

How to manage: Maintaining a healthy work/life balance in the post-Covid workplace

A company survey reveals that over 80 per cent of the Speed Fibre Group workforce is happy to work from home for most of the week, while some presence in the office needs to be maintained

Claire Murphy
23rd September, 2021
How to manage: Maintaining a healthy work/life balance in the post-Covid workplace
The future is hybrid: many workers are attracted by the idea of working from home, but offices can also be a place for collaboration, networking, coaching and socialising

The pandemic has brought about a dramatic change in how and where people work on a day-to-day basis. For some businesses, this has been a positive.

Our team of more than 200 people at Speed Fibre Group quickly moved to working from home but, in more recent months, we started considering what exactly hybrid working could mean for us as a business.

We could not ignore how successful our teams were throughout the pandemic and how...

