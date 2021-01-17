How to manage: Keep the virtual lines of communication open
Remote working has led many employers to ditch the emails in favour of phone or video calls and to improve how they communicate with their teams
Connecting with colleagues using technology over the last few months has had the unexpected benefit of improving our communication, according to research released last week by Robert Walters.
A quarter of the participants in the recruitment firm’s 2021 Ireland Salary Survey found the more regular updates and check-in calls with managers and colleagues during lockdown to be a positive change to their work style.
Close to half (46 per cent) said the enhanced use...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How I work: ‘As a leader, you must create a vision you believe in passionately’
You must be approachable, open and honest and be accessible to your team at all times, according to Veolia’s Joe Higgins
Movers and Shakers: New country leader for BearingPoint
Partner Gillian O’Sullivan is promoted from technology delivery role
How to manage: Put people at the centre of your business strategy
By putting their focus solely on technology in adapting their work processes, many organisations risk bypassing the most essential and valuable asset: their people
How I make it work: ‘Resilience in the face of adversity never fails to inspire me’
Setting clear goals for yourself and for your team is crucial, says Irish Hotels Federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane