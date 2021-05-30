How to manage: Is menopause the next frontier in employment law?

John is not well – he cannot concentrate, he is irritable, he wakes up sweating and is very tired, his heart is racing, his weight has increased. John is 49 years old. What might be wrong? Is it cancer? Is he depressed? Does he have heart disease?

Mary is not well – she cannot concentrate, she is irritable, she wakes up sweating and is very tired, her heart is racing, her weight has increased. Mary is...