How to manage: Higher pay rises are on the cards in 2021

Private-sector workers in Ireland are set to receive average pay rises of 2.3 per cent in 2021. This compares to a 2.1 per cent average pay rise last year, and it is encouraging to note the commitment of Irish employers to their employees in the wake of months of unprecedented challenges.

Just 11 per cent of private-sector companies in Ireland are expecting to freeze pay this year, compared to the 23 per cent of businesses that did so...