How to manage: firms that care for staff fare better

This year’s uncertainty, together with the radical disruption to working practices, has led to a sizeable shift in the employee mindset.

At Accenture, we recently published a report entitled Care to Do Better, where we surveyed more than 3,200 C-suite executives and more than 15,600 workers around the world. Some of our findings have surprised us.

We found that companies can expect to see revenue declining on average by 4.7 per cent in 2020, but...