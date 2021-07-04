Subscribe Today
How to manage: Employers need to prepare for the introduction of statutory sick pay

Whether they already provide paid sick leave or not, all employers should review their employment contracts, policies and procedures to ensure they comply with new law

Síobhra Rush
4th July, 2021
How to manage: Employers need to prepare for the introduction of statutory sick pay
The lack of a statutory sick pay scheme for workers was heavily criticised during the pandemic when workers were told to stay out of work for a 14-day period if they had symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Leo Varadkar announced that the government had approved the drafting of the General Scheme of the Sick Leave Bill 2021, which will make it mandatory for employers in Ireland to provide statutory sick pay (SSP) to employees.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment explained that the aim of the scheme was to make sure that “every worker, especially lower paid workers in the private sector, have the security and peace of mind...

