How to manage: Employers disregard legal protection for workers on maternity leave at their peril
The courts and statutory tribunals tend to take a zero-tolerance approach to any infringement of an employee’s rights in this situation
Maternity leave is very much in the news right now. For the first time in the history of the state, a serving cabinet minister has taken it.
While Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, will likely resume her portfolio without issue when she returns to work, many female employees encounter difficulties in doing so and they have rights and remedies to avail of in any such situation.
The starting point is the fact that Ireland...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: Resolving simmering conflict is important as we return to work
Poor conflict management can affect profits, productivity, employee engagement and talent attraction, but one way to prevent this is by reframing conflict as resolution waiting to be found
Ask the recruitment doctor: I’ve been a surveyor for 15 years, but can’t get a new job
Property recruitment specialist Avril Clare has fundamental advice for one reader struggling to find a new job on how to maximise the potential of his CV, in part by downloading her free CV template
How I manage: ‘Authenticity is king. People respond best when led by someone comfortable with showing their personality’
Sleek, airbrushed leadership can breed distrust and resentment, especially during times of uncertainty like we’re experiencing now
How to manage: Now is our chance to create a new way of working
While the shift to remote working was sudden, we now have the opportunity to plan, making conscious decisions as to how we will work in the future