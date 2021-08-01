Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: Diversity is about more than padding a board with people who look different

Our ultimate leadership goal should be the diversity of thought and inclusion of minority perspectives, regardless of what people look or sound like

Kevin Light
1st August, 2021
How to manage: Diversity is about more than padding a board with people who look different
A more complex and mature view of diversity and inclusion is not about political correctness – it is about doing better business. Picture: Getty

Jo was a talented musician, the best her school had seen, but the principal would not let her represent the school at the regional music competition because of her race.

After finishing school, Jo completed a music degree in parallel with a degree in psychology and passed both with first-class honours. She went on to become one of the foremost national business leaders in her field. When her old school later asked her to contribute...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Employers and employees should familiarise themselves with these significant changes to the adjudication of workplace disputes and, where possible, seek to resolve disputes by mediation. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Supreme Court decision to have significant impact on workplace dispute cases

This Working Life Terence McCrann 5 hours ago
Padraic Mulligan, vice-president of engineering at Payslip: ‘You can never over-communicate.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘A key trait which sets professionals apart is the embracing of lifelong learning’

This Working Life Padraic Mulligan 2 days ago
Moninne Griffith, chief executive of BeLonG To, is a big believer in continuous professional development and coaching. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘We cannot treat the people we work with as resources’

This Working Life Moninne Griffith 1 week ago
Everyone has a long to-do list but prioritising is key. Picture: Getty

How to work: Secrets to working smarter will transform your work life

This Working Life Lucy Gernon 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1