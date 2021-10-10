Subscribe Today
How to manage: Companies must address the need for a menopause workplace policy

Failure to properly attend to the issue of menopause could give rise to legal issues such as sex, age and disability discrimination claims

Linda Hynes
10th October, 2021
‘Employers should look at implementing training, positive messaging, awareness and support for employees with menopausal symptoms.’ Picture: Getty

Hundreds of thousands of women are affected by the menopause in Ireland at any given time. It typically affects those aged between 45 and 55, around the time when employees are often reaching senior positions or are well established in their careers.

Earlier this year, a significant public conversation surrounding the menopause prompted demand for better awareness and support. Subsequently, policymakers outlined commitments, with Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, telling the Dáil that the development of...

