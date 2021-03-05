Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How to manage: A company leader’s profile can help to attract new talent

Job candidates place high importance on a potential employer’s values, making a strong personal brand a vital asset when it comes to recruitment

Conor Brophy
5th March, 2021
How to manage: A company leader’s profile can help to attract new talent
Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble’s founder and chief executive, rang the opening bell on the day the company began trading on the Nasdaq while holding her one-year old son

One of the most visible manifestations of a company’s brand is the public profile of its founder, chief executive or managing director. They are literally putting a human face to that brand, for better or sometimes for worse.

More candidates these days are seeking out roles in companies with a culture and values that reflect their own. When they ask the question “is that a good place to work?”, what they really mean...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Accenture Ireland warned that a shortage of skills would leave a hole in the workforce that could impact the country’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment

Just over a quarter of workers believe they have skills for future jobs

This Working Life Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 23 hours ago
Dublin is rated the 36th most desirable city to work in, down from 24th four years ago

Ireland loses appeal as a work location after falling to 32nd in rankings

This Working Life Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Sinéad Bryan: ‘The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my own career has been to trust myself more‘ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Take risks and back yourself, you don’t have to tick every box to put your hand up’

This Working Life Sinéad Bryan 5 days ago
A priority for HR leaders in the remote-working world will be finding new ways to create virtual ‘water-cooler moments’

How to manage: Human experience will be central to recruiting new talent post-pandemic

This Working Life Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1