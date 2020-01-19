Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How to make performance reviews work for you

You can – and should – use performance reviews as an opportunity to chat about your role in the company and take the next step in your career

19th January, 2020
Performance reviews are an opportunity to discuss your role in the company and take the next step in your career. Picture: Getty

Contrary to popular opinion, performance reviews aren’t organised by bosses or HR departments to terrify or criticise staff. Nor are they meant to be some kind of endurance test.

Instead, they are a potential means for employees to take the next step in their career. It should be an honest, open process where workers get to review their own performance, receive constructive feedback, and structure goals and key performance indicators for the coming...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s on the move in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago

‘Try not to spend 15 years doing the same job’

The career possibilities offered by looking towards Asia while doing a business or technology degree are immense, according to Vincent Kennedy of Motorola Solutions

Vincent Kennedy | 2 days ago

The year’s most wanted: the roles firms are looking to fill in 2020

Business intelligence analysts top the list of most sought-after roles for 2020, followed by DevOps engineers, according to a new report by Hays Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago