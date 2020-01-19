How to make performance reviews work for you

Contrary to popular opinion, performance reviews aren’t organised by bosses or HR departments to terrify or criticise staff. Nor are they meant to be some kind of endurance test.
Instead, they are a potential means for employees to take the next step in their career. It should be an honest, open process where workers get to review their own performance, receive constructive feedback, and structure goals and key performance indicators for the coming...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team