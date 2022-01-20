How to deal with the dilemma of an employee double-jobbing
Most employers would be unhappy with a member of staff taking on extra work elsewhere if it interfered with their core working hours, however, it is important to be sure of the employee’s contractual obligations before acting
We have been hearing about the pandemic trend known as the great resignation, where workers are looking to leave work, change their lives or reflect on how they want the workplace to work for them in light of the “new normal”.
But another workplace trend to emerge in the last number of months is the concept of over-employment. This is where employees working from home with undemanding jobs have decided to take on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Adele Cooper chief revenue officer of &Open
In any company and especially a fast growing one, you have to be willing to get stuck in, immerse yourself in the detail and pick up work that may not fall under your job description, says Cooper
This Working Life: Living smarter with technology at our fingertips
The evolution of mobile devices means that working, shopping and banking can be carried out from anywhere at any time
This Working Life: Better staff engagement makes for healthier, happier and more productive workplaces
As an employer, it is your job to ensure that employees find their roles exciting, interesting and worthwhile, and to give them a reason to work for you that is not just their salary
This Working Life: How to lead the way in the face of a pandemic
With the psychological effect of the coronavirus continuing to take a toll on workers, here’s what employers can do to help assuage fears