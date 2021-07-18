How I work: ‘You can’t be an expert in everything, but you can help others to be the best in their fields’
Respect, effective communication and interpersonal relationships are key to good teamwork in the workplace, says Karen O’Connor of Datapac
Dr Karen O’Connor is the general manager of the information and communications technology service delivery operation of Datapac, the technology solutions and services provider. She has been with the firm for 16 years, having previously worked for the Caulfield McCarthy retail group. She has a doctorate in business administration from Waterford Institute of Technology.
I took a fundamental leap outside my comfort zone when I moved away from human resources...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to Manage: Think ahead before allowing staff to work from abroad
Before permitting staff to work remotely from overseas, employers must check the legal ramifications of such a move
How to manage: Prepare your returning staff for a new kind of workplace
Employers bringing staff back to the office need to be aware of issues that may arise as individuals readjust to new routines
This Working Life: We must work towards the creation of ‘smart offices’
The office of the future needs to be a hybrid space that can be accessed from anywhere, so that teams can meet securely, collaborate, and do their best work
This Working Life: The ‘never normal’ is the way forward
The pandemic has pushed companies to trust employees and take calculated risks to learn quickly because they understand the status quo poses a far greater risk to them, says Phil Le-Brun of Amazon Web Services