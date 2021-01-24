How I work: ‘You can change the hand you’re dealt and take control of your career’

Siobhán McGee is the chief executive of ActionAid, a position she has held since June 2015. ActionAid Ireland is an international aid charity fighting for women’s rights, social justice and an end to poverty. It is part of a global federation spanning 45 countries. McGee is also chair of the Irish Consortium on Gender-Based Violence. She sits is on the board of Dóchas and is vice-chair of transparency at International Ireland. She was an adjunct...