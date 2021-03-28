How I work: ‘You can apply your learnings to fields you may not have even known existed’

Mark O’Sullivan is a partner in the Research & Development Incentives practice at BDO. The 36-year-old studied mechanical engineering and manufacturing and design engineering at Dublin Institute of Technology and also has a master’s in medical physics from the University of Aberdeen. He joined BDO in 2013 and was appointed to his current role last December. BDO is an accounting and business advisory firm employing 650 people in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and at an affiliate...