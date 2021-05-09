How I work: ‘When making decisions, focus on what could go right, not just what could go wrong’

Geraldine MacCarthy is the chief revenue officer for Personio, the HR tech company which is set to grow its Irish presence almost fivefold to 180 employees by the end of this year. From Dublin, McCarthy has lived and worked in France, Germany, Poland and San Francisco. She relocated back to Ireland six years ago. In January, Personio announced $125 million of new and pre-emptive Series D funding in an investment round that values the business...