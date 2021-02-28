How I work: ‘Take risks and back yourself, you don’t have to tick every box to put your hand up’

In brief:

Sinéad Bryan is director of business at Vodafone Ireland, a position she has held since May 2020. Bryan joined the company in 2016 as chief financial officer following a 13-year stint with Oracle. Vodafone entered the Irish market in 2001 and has 2.3 million customers here across mobile, landline, broadband and TV services. The company employs 1,200 people at its Dublin headquarters and at retail stores around the country.

In...