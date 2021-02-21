Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

How I work: ‘Remember, you can do a good job without being hard on yourself’

‘Do your best and you can do no more’ is a motto that has served LetsGetChecked’s Susan O’Sullivan well in her work and in life

Susan O'Sullivan
21st February, 2021
How I work: ‘Remember, you can do a good job without being hard on yourself’
Dr Susan O' Sullivan of Let’s Get Checked: ‘If I don’t succeed at something, once I have done my best, I’m happy with that – and hopefully I’ve learned something along the way.’ Picture: John Allen

Susan O’Sullivan is director of clinical experience at LetsGetChecked. The 30-year-old studied science and medicine at UCC. Following her graduation in 2017, she worked for a year as a junior doctor with the HSE before joining LetsGetChecked, initially as a medical writer and researcher. The Irish-owned health screening and testing company was founded in 2014. It raised $71 million last year, employs 443 people and has plans to create a further 210 jobs this year....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Kelly, the new chief executive at Metamo

Movers and Shakers: Metamo appoints chief executive

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 2 hours ago
If a worker received a TWSS or PUP payment last year, there was no tax deducted from the funds. They were, however, taxable.

How to work: Why employees on Covid-related payments are being hit with a tax bill

This Working Life Kiera McFeely 1 day ago
‘Every inch of your CV will be thoroughly examined. Be prepared to go into detail on everything if needed’

How to work: Preparation is key to standing out at job interviews

This Working Life Caroline Gleeson 3 days ago
The pandemic has inadvertently accelerated the process of decentralisation in a work context. Picture: Getty

How to manage: Decentralisation has finally arrived via working from home

This Working Life John Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1