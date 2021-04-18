How I work: ‘People want to do something they are good at and they want to feel valued’

Elaine Nevin is the national director of Eco-Unesco, the environmental education and youth organisation. Established in 1986, Eco-Unesco works with young people, educators and youth leaders on environmental projects, including the Young Environmentalist Awards, Youth for Sustainable Development and the Green Youth Employability programmes. Nevin is also chair of the government advisory group on the National Dialogue on Climate Change and a member of the advisory committee for the National Strategy on Education for Sustainable...