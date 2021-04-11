How I work: ‘Not everyone needs to be a challenger or a disruptor to be effective’

Sinéad Donovan is the newly appointed chair at Grant Thornton Ireland. She joined the accountancy and business advisory firm in 2002. She was made a partner in 2005 and co-founded its financial accounting and advisory services division five years later. Donovan is also vice-president of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Grant Thornton employs 1,450 people at seven offices in Ireland.

